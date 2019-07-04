Swish pilots Bluetooth boxes for mobile payments in Swedish stores

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Nets and Swish partner on first of its kind in-store payments pilot — Nets — “Swish enables in-store payments with a Bluetooth module developed by Nets that provides an NFC-like ‘Tap and pay’ experience for consumers. Integration with merchants’ systems is simple and requires only the addition of a ‘Bluetooth box’ to Nets payment acceptance terminals. This means that many merchants will not need to purchase new terminals to accept Swish payments.”

