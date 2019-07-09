Survey: Security tops convenience for UK online payments

Brits care more about online payment security than convenience — Equifax — “Two thirds (66%) of people rate safe and secure payments as most important in the online checkout process, with only one in ten being most concerned about speed or simplicity. Security ranked highest across all age groups, and was a particular concern for over 55s (75%) compared to just over half of 18-24 and 25-34 year olds (52% and 53% respectively).”