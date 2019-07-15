Libra to use QR codes to let consumers buy and sell cryptocurrency

Facebook answers how Libra taxes and anti-fraud will work — Techcrunch — “Facebook is also in talks with local convenience stores and money exchanges to ensure anti-laundering checks are applied when people cash-in or cash-out Libra for traditional currency, and to let you use a QR code to buy or sell Libra in person.”

