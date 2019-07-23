RHB issues dynamic CVV cards to Malaysian customers

RHB introduces high-tech credit card — Malay Mail — “RHB Banking Group (RHB) has launched the RHB Rewards Motion Code Credit Card, featuring a dynamic card verification value (CVV) security code that regularly refreshes automatically. Acting head of retail banking Nazri Othman said RHB expects its new credit card issuance to increase by 15% annually with the launch of the high-tech credit card ― the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.”