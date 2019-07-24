Samsung Pay celebrates three years in Brazil with great results — Samsung (translation) — “The excellent results of the last 12 months indicate growth of 50% and increase of more than 100% in registered cards. In addition, the monthly number of active users increased by 80% and the number of transactions grew by more than 260% in the same period.”
- Saudi Arabia combines NFC, QR and faster payments to speed move to cashless society
- Samsung Pay reports 80% increase in registered users in Brazil
- Central bank pilots QR mobile payments in Cambodia
- NXP secures Mastercard certification for biometric card modules
- Researchers to use tiny diamonds to verify authenticity of supply chain components