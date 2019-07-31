Would you microchip yourself to speed up paying with contactless? — This is Money — “11% of Londoners surveyed by PaymentSense and YouGov said they’d consider microchipping themselves to make it quicker for them to make contactless payments… A quarter say they’d be happy to use a fingerprint scanner to verify payments. 16% would be in favour of using a retinal scanner to do so.”
- Apple Pay doubles transaction volumes in twelve months
- Sydney extends Opal transit card benefits to contactless and mobile payments users
- One in ten Londoners ready to ‘consider microchipping themselves’ to speed up contactless payments
- Co-op extends mobile self-checkout trial to 30 UK supermarkets
- Google to use 3D face recognition for Pixel 4 payments