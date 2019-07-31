Savings for commuters using contactless payments — Commonwealth Bank of Australia — “Commuters using contactless payments will now also receive Opal travel benefits, including: Daily, weekly and Sunday travel caps in line with Opal caps; Weekly travel reward (half price after eight trips); The Opal transfer discount; Off-peak pricing for train travel… The trial is also extending to the Sydney bus network in a staged roll-out over the coming months.”
- Apple Pay doubles transaction volumes in twelve months
- Sydney extends Opal transit card benefits to contactless and mobile payments users
- One in ten Londoners ready to ‘consider microchipping themselves’ to speed up contactless payments
- Co-op extends mobile self-checkout trial to 30 UK supermarkets
- Google to use 3D face recognition for Pixel 4 payments