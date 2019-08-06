Apple Card begins to roll out in the US

The Apple Card starts rolling out today — The Verge — “Apple says a random selection of people who signed up to be notified about the Apple Card will be invited to sign up today… The signup process, which requires iOS 12.4, involves entering your address, birthday, income level and last four digits of your Social Security number. That information is sent to Goldman Sachs, which will approve or decline your application in real time… Once you’ve been approved, your new card will show up in your Apple Wallet immediately.”