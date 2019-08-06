As China turns towards facial recognition payments, are QR codes on their way out? — South China Morning Post — “As the familiar square mosaic gains greater popularity outside China, the tech giants that helped to drive its adoption are already moving away from the app-based payment method to something even more portable: your face.”
- Shinhan pilots face recognition payments in Korea
- CaixaBank reports 87% rise in mobile payments users
- DHL tracks temperature-sensitive medical supplies with NFC
- Apple demos NFC tag reading for Apple Card activation
- ShipChain to use NFC to track temperature-sensitive shipments on the blockchain