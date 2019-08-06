CaixaBank reports 87% rise in mobile payments users

One million CaixaBank customers are now using their mobile phone to make in-store payments, up 87% on this time last year, and 100,000 customers are making payments using wearable devices, the Spanish bank has reported.

Transaction volumes are up from 2.3m in June 2018 to 6.3m in June 2019, the bank adds, with mobile payments accounting for 5.1% of all face-to-face transactions — up from 2.2% last year.

In all, 10.8% of CaixaBank cardholders have now added at least one card to their mobile phone.