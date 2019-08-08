Wouldn’t you like a Real CryptoKitty? — Decrypt — “The 7.5 inch CryptoKitties each have a unique identity and are traceable on the blockchain. Look underneath the toy’s foot, and you’ll see a tamper-proof, near field communication (NFC) tag, with a unique serial number. Doting owners can interact with the chip, using a smartphone or other device, to access details about their toy’s unique characteristics.”
- Google rolls out NFC Titan Security Keys to Canada, France, Japan and UK
- CryptoKaiju launches Cryptokitty toys with NFC
- California winemaker to use NFC to provide buyers with a ‘farm-to-table’ experience
- Shinhan pilots face recognition payments in Korea
- CaixaBank reports 87% rise in mobile payments users