Three in four US Apple Pay users ‘are attracted to the Apple Card’

Three-quarters of Apple Pay users are attracted to the Apple Card — and so are 60% of eligible non-users, a US consumer survey conducted by Auriemma Group has found.

“Those who are not attracted to the card most often say it is because they don’t make frequent Apple purchases or they don’t use Apple Pay much/at all,” the analysts say.

“While we shouldn’t expect swaths of non-Apple users to buy an iPhone so they can use an Apple Card, we can expect increased engagement among those who already own one,” Jaclyn Holmes, director of Auriemma Research, concludes.