Sub-prime borrowers to boost US Apple Pay adoption?

Apple has instructed its Apple Card issuing partner Goldman Sachs “to approve as many of its 100 million-plus iPhone users in the US as possible” for its new credit card “within the bounds of regulations and responsible lending,” CNBC reports.

The result is that the bank “is accepting some applications from users with less-than-stellar credit scores,” the report says.

Currently, just 1.6% of US in-store transactions are conducted using NFC mobile payments services such as Apple Pay but three-quarters of Apple Pay users say they are attracted to Apple Card — along with 60% of those who are eligible to use Apple Pay but are yet to begin using it.

More than half (52%) of Apple Pay users say they are likely to apply for the Apple Card in the next 12 months.