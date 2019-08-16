XYZ to adopt finger vein payments at co-working cafe

Co-working space provider All Work & Social has signed up as the launch partner for a biometric payments system that uses the pattern of veins in a customer’s fingertip to replace the need to carry a card, phone or cash.

The technology will go live at the company’s XYZ building in Manchester this autumn, enabling members and visitors to pay for food and beverages with just a scan of their finger.

To use the system, users first need to link their vein signatures with their payment cards. Then, at tills, “the unique pattern of the customer’s vein is scanned, verifying biometric signatures and payments in seconds through its cloud-based matching system,” technology provider Fingopay explains.