WhatsApp in talks to launch mobile payments in Indonesia — sources — Reuters — “Unlike in India where it plans to offer direct peer-to-peer payment services, WhatsApp will simply serve as a platform in Indonesia supporting payments via local digital wallets due to tough licensing regulations… The Indonesia model could become a template for WhatsApp to adopt in other emerging markets to get around regulations on foreign players creating their own digital wallets, the sources said.”
- Facebook to partner with banks for WhatsApp payments rollout?
- National QR mobile payments service to go live in Indonesia
- 7-Eleven brings mobile self-checkout to New York stores
- Barclays opens Pingit wearable payments store
- Chinese airlines to offer NFC baggage tags at Beijing airport