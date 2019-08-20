Facebook to partner with banks for WhatsApp payments rollout?

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

WhatsApp in talks to launch mobile payments in Indonesia — sources — Reuters — “Unlike in India where it plans to offer direct peer-to-peer payment services, WhatsApp will simply serve as a platform in Indonesia supporting payments via local digital wallets due to tough licensing regulations… The Indonesia model could become a template for WhatsApp to adopt in other emerging markets to get around regulations on foreign players creating their own digital wallets, the sources said.”

Explore: Facebook

Learn more: , , , ,

Territory: ,

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!