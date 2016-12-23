Saturday 24 December 2016 | RSS

 
    NFC phones: The definitive list

    Last updated on 24 December 2016

    This is an exhaustive, comprehensive and accurate list of all the handsets that are available around the world. NFC World’s NFC phones list is mirrored all over the web but since it is a living document you should check this page for the latest information.

    1. NFC phones and tablets available now and coming soon
    2. Rumoured devices, with no official confirmation as yet
    3. Museum pieces: NFC phones that are no longer available
    4. Phones that don’t have NFC

    Please let us know by email or in the comments below if there’s something we’ve missed or if a handset is in the wrong category

    NFC phones available now and coming soon…

    Phones and tablets available to purchase today, or already announced and coming soon:

    Rumoured NFC devices…

    Phones NFC World has heard about, but are not yet announced or confirmed:

    No listings at the moment...

    Museum pieces

    NFC phones that are no longer available, or that were announced but never saw the light of day:

    Others

    • Kyocera demonstrated prototype NFC handsets built with technology from Inside Contactless at the CTIA Wireless tradeshow in 2007 and 2008.

    Phones that don’t have NFC

    The media covering mobile handsets is very competitive so rumours, speculation and unverified assumptions fly around the world’s gadget blogs and forums all day long. Here we address the more persistent NFC misunderstandings…

    • The Oneplus 2 doesn’t have NFC.
    • Motorola Moto G. Motorola has confirmed to NFC World that its affordable Android smartphone, introduced in November 2013, does not have NFC.
    • Apple’s iPhone, up to and including iPhone 5S. Like all of their predecessors, the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C do not have NFC. The iPhone 6, though, is a different story.
    • Apple’s iPad. No NFC in any model so far.
    • Many Japanese phones boast Osaifu Keitai (“mobile wallet”) support, but this system based on Sony’s Felica technology is not the same as NFC. Japan’s mobile network operators are, however, moving to NFC and phones started to appear on the Japanese market in 2012 that support both NFC and Osaifu Keitai. These phones are included in this list and tagged Osaifu Keitai.
    • ZTE has confirmed to NFC World that the ZTE N880E, an Android 4.1 ‘Jelly Bean’ smartphone, does not have NFC.
    • The budget BlackBerry 9220 does not have NFC.
    • The Kyocera Echo doesn’t have NFC hardware, the company has confirmed to NFC World, despite the technology getting a mention for a while on an official spec page.
    • The Samsung Galaxy S II only comes with NFC in some variants and territories. Most S IIs are not equipped with NFC hardware and availability varies by carrier and country, so buyers are advised to double check with their supplier before purchasing.
    • Android 2.3+ phones. NFC requires special hardware in the handset, so although Android supports NFC from version 2.3 onwards, it does not follow that all phones running this and later versions of the Google operating system have NFC capabilities. Indeed, most don’t.

