NFC phones: The definitive list
Last updated on 24 December 2016
This is an exhaustive, comprehensive and accurate list of all the handsets that are available around the world. NFC World’s NFC phones list is mirrored all over the web but since it is a living document you should check this page for the latest information.
- NFC phones and tablets available now and coming soon
- Rumoured devices, with no official confirmation as yet
- Museum pieces: NFC phones that are no longer available
- Phones that don’t have NFC
Please let us know by email or in the comments below if there's something we've missed or if a handset is in the wrong category
NFC phones available now and coming soon…
Phones and tablets available to purchase today, or already announced and coming soon:
- Acer Cloud Mobile
- Acer E320 Liquid Express
- Acer Liquid Glow
- Acer Liquid S2
- Adlink IMX-2000
- Alcatel One Touch 922
- Alcatel One Touch 996
- Alcatel Onetouch Idol 2
- Alcatel Onetouch Idol 2 Mini S
- Alcatel Onetouch Idol 2S
- Alcatel Onetouch Pop Fit
- Amazon Fire Phone
- Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus
- Apple iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus
- Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
- Apple iPhone SE
- Apple Watch
- Asmaitha Sruta 7″ Tablet
- Asus MeMO Pad 8 (ME581CL)
- Asus Padfone 2
- Asus Padfone Infinity
- Asus Vivo Tab
- Asus Vivo Tab RT
- Asus VivoTab Smart
- Asus ZenFone 2
- BBK Vivo Xplay
- Benq T80
- BlackBerry Bold 9790
- BlackBerry Bold 9900/9930
- BlackBerry Classic
- BlackBerry Curve 9350/9360/9370
- BlackBerry Curve 9380
- BlackBerry Dtek60
- BlackBerry Passport
- BlackBerry PlayBook
- BlackBerry Priv
- BlackBerry Q10
- BlackBerry Q5
- BlackBerry Z10
- BlackBerry Z30
- Blu Life Pure XL
- BQ Aquaris M5.5
- BWC ToughSlate 7″
- C-Mii 1
- C-Mii 3
- Casio DT-X8
- Casio G’zOne CA-201L
- Casio IT-800
- Cat S60
- Cetrix CB250
- Cetrix CD661
- Cetrix CT973G
- Cetrix CV300
- Dell Venue 11 Pro
- DLI 9000
- Faea F1
- Faea F2
- Faea F2S
- Famoco FX-100
- Firefox OS Flame
- Fujitsu Arrows A
- Fujitsu Arrows µ F-07D
- Fujitsu Arrows Kiss
- Fujitsu Arrows Tab
- Fujitsu Arrows V
- G.To N800
- Gentag GT-601v2
- Gionee Elife E7
- Google Nexus 10
- Google Nexus 5
- Google Nexus 5X
- Google Nexus 6
- Google Nexus 6P
- Google Nexus 7 (2013)
- Google Nexus 9
- Google Pixel
- Google Pixel XL
- Google Project Tango tablet
- Hike X1
- Hike X1D
- Hisense Sero 7 Pro
- HP Elitebook Revolve
- HP Elitepad 900
- HTC Desire 500
- HTC Desire 510
- HTC Desire 610
- HTC Desire 620
- HTC Desire 816
- HTC Desire C
- HTC Desire Eye
- HTC Droid DNA/HTC J Butterfly
- HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE
- HTC Evo 4G LTE
- HTC First
- HTC Incredible
- HTC Mini
- HTC One
- HTC One M8
- HTC One M9
- HTC One Max
- HTC One SV
- HTC One VX
- HTC One X/XL
- HTC Ruby/Amaze 4G
- HTC Windows Phone 8X
- Huawei Ascend G300
- Huawei Ascend G6 4G
- Huawei Ascend G600
- Huawei Ascend G7
- Huawei Ascend Mate 7
- Huawei Ascend P2
- Huawei Ascend P7
- Huawei Ascend Y201
- Huawei G620S
- Huawei Honor 6
- Huawei Mate 8
- Huawei Mate 9
- Huawei P8
- Huawei Sonic/Turkcell T20
- Huawei TalkBand B1
- iBerry Auxus Nuclea N2
- iOcean X8
- Jolla by Jolla
- Kuoziro FT701W NFC Tablet
- Kyocera Hydro Elite
- Kyocera Hydro Icon
- Kyocera Hydro Vibe
- Kyocera Torque
- Lenovo K800
- Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet 2
- Lenovo Vibe X3
- LG Fx0
- LG G Flex
- LG G Flex 2
- LG G Pro 2
- LG G2
- LG G3
- LG G3 Beat/LG G3 S
- LG G4
- LG G5
- LG Intuition
- LG KU380-NFC
- LG L50
- LG L70
- LG L90
- LG Mach
- LG Optimus 3D Max
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus Elite
- LG Optimus G
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus LTE
- LG Optimus LTE Tag
- LG Optimus Net
- LG Optimus Vu
- LG Phoenix 2
- LG T530 Ego
- LG V10
- LG V20
- LG Viper
- LG Volt
- Lumigon T2
- Lumigon T2 HD
- Lumigon T3
- M3 Android NFC Communicator
- Megafon Mint
- Meizu MX3
- Meizu MX4 Pro
- Microsoft Lumia 640
- Microsoft Lumia 650
- Microsoft Lumia 950
- Microsoft Lumia 950 XL
- Motorola Droid Maxx
- Motorola Droid Mini
- Motorola Droid Razr
- Motorola Droid Razr HD
- Motorola Droid Razr M
- Motorola Droid Razr M 4G LTE
- Motorola Droid Razr Maxx HD
- Motorola Droid Turbo
- Motorola Droid Turbo 2/Moto X Force
- Motorola Droid Ultra
- Motorola MC75A HF
- Motorola Moto X
- Motorola Photon Q 4G LTE
- Motorola Razr D3
- Motorola Razr i/MT788
- MTS 975
- Nextbit Robin
- Nokia 603
- Nokia 700
- Nokia 701
- Nokia 801T
- Nokia 808 PureView
- Nokia C7/Astound
- Nokia Lumia 1020
- Nokia Lumia 1520
- Nokia Lumia 2520
- Nokia Lumia 610 NFC
- Nokia Lumia 620
- Nokia Lumia 720
- Nokia Lumia 730/735
- Nokia Lumia 820
- Nokia Lumia 830
- Nokia Lumia 920
- Nokia Lumia 925
- Nokia Lumia 928
- Nokia Lumia 930
- Nokia Lumia Icon
- Nokia N9
- Nokia Oro
- OnePlus 3
- OnePlus One
- Oppo Find 5
- Oppo Find 7
- Oppo N1
- Orange Infinity 996
- Orange San Diego
- OrientPhone P6 Plus
- Panasonic BizPad
- Panasonic Eluga
- Panasonic Eluga Power
- Pantech Discover
- Pantech Sky Vega LTE
- Pantech Sky Vega Racer
- Philips Xenium W336
- Porsche Design P’9981
- Porsche Design P’9982
- Prada phone by LG 3.0
- Runbo X6
- Samsung Ativ Odyssey
- Samsung Ativ S Neo
- Samsung Ativ SE
- Samsung Galaxy A3
- Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)
- Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
- Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 4 LTE
- Samsung Galaxy Ace Style
- Samsung Galaxy Alpha
- Samsung Galaxy Avant
- Samsung Galaxy Axiom/Samsung Galaxy Admire 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core Advance
- Samsung Galaxy Core LTE
- Samsung Galaxy Exhilarate
- Samsung Galaxy Express
- Samsung Galaxy Express 2
- Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 LTE
- Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
- Samsung Galaxy K Zoom
- Samsung Galaxy Light
- Samsung Galaxy Mega
- Samsung Galaxy Mini 2
- Samsung Galaxy Note
- Samsung Galaxy Note 3
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4
- Samsung Galaxy Note II
- Samsung Galaxy Premier
- Samsung Galaxy Round
- Samsung Galaxy Rugby LTE/Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S Advance
- Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G
- Samsung Galaxy S II
- Samsung Galaxy S II Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S III
- Samsung Galaxy S III Mini
- Samsung Galaxy S4
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Active
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom
- Samsung Galaxy S5
- Samsung Galaxy S5 Active/Sport
- Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy S6
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Active
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy Stratosphere II
- Samsung Galaxy Victory 4G LTE
- Samsung Galaxy Young
- Samsung S5230 NFC
- Samsung S5260 NFC
- Samsung SHW-A170K
- Samsung Wave 578
- Samsung Wave M
- Samsung Wave Y
- Samsung Windows RT Ativ Tablet
- Samsung WP8 Ativ S
- Sharp Aquos Phone Serie
- Sharp Aquos Phone Zeta
- Sharp RW-T107 NFC Tablet
- Sharp RW-T110 NFC Tablet
- Smartisan T2
- Sonim XP1301 Core NFC
- Sonim XPand NFC
- Sony SWR10 SmartBand
- Sony Vaio Fit
- Sony Xperia Acro S
- Sony Xperia AX
- Sony Xperia C5 Ultra
- Sony Xperia E3 Dual
- Sony Xperia Ion
- Sony Xperia L
- Sony Xperia M
- Sony Xperia M2
- Sony Xperia M5
- Sony Xperia P
- Sony Xperia S
- Sony Xperia Sola
- Sony Xperia SP
- Sony Xperia T
- Sony Xperia T2 Ultra
- Sony Xperia Tablet Z
- Sony Xperia V
- Sony Xperia VL
- Sony Xperia Z
- Sony Xperia Z Ultra
- Sony Xperia Z1
- Sony Xperia Z1 Compact
- Sony Xperia Z2
- Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet
- Sony Xperia Z3
- Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
- Sony Xperia Z5
- Sony Xperia ZL
- Sony Xperia ZR
- TazTag TazPad
- TazTag TPH-One
- The Toughphone Defender
- THL 5000
- Toughshield R-500
- Toughshield T700
- Turkcell MaxiPRO5
- Turkcell T11/ZTE Racer II
- Turkcell T40
- Umi Cross
- Umi X2S
- Vertu Constellation
- Vertu Ti
- Vodafone Smart 4 Power
- Vodafone Smart 4 Turbo
- Vodafone Smart III
- Xiaomi Mi 2A
- Xiaomi Mi 5 and Mi 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Mix
- Xiaomi Mi Note 2
- Xiaomi Mi3
- Xolo X900
- Yota Devices YotaPhone (2014)
- Yulong Coolpad 8870 NFC
- Zopo ZP998
- ZTE Axon
- ZTE Blade II
- ZTE Flash
- ZTE GoTa GH800
- ZTE Grand X IN
- ZTE Kis
- ZTE Nubia Z5
- ZTE Orbit
- ZTE PF200
- ZTE R233
- ZTE Turkcell MaxiPLUS5
Rumoured NFC devices…
Phones NFC World has heard about, but are not yet announced or confirmed:
No listings at the moment...
Museum pieces
NFC phones that are no longer available, or that were announced but never saw the light of day:
- Fifth Media Axia A306
- Fonelabs X1 Communicator
- Fonelabs X2 Communicator
- Gentag GT-601
- Google Galaxy Nexus
- Google Nexus 4
- Google Nexus 7
- Google Nexus Q
- Google Nexus S
- LG 600V Contactless
- LG Optimus F6
- Mobiwire Cosyphone
- Motorola L7 SLVR
- Nokia 600
- Nokia 6131 NFC
- Nokia 6212 Classic
- Nokia 6216 Classic
- Nokia Field Force NFC Shell
- Nokia NFC Shell CC-229D
- Sagem my700x ContactLess
- Samsung SGH-D500E NFC
- Samsung SGH-X700N
- Samsung Z
- Toshiba TG01
Others
- Kyocera demonstrated prototype NFC handsets built with technology from Inside Contactless at the CTIA Wireless tradeshow in 2007 and 2008.
Phones that don’t have NFC
The media covering mobile handsets is very competitive so rumours, speculation and unverified assumptions fly around the world’s gadget blogs and forums all day long. Here we address the more persistent NFC misunderstandings…
- The Oneplus 2 doesn’t have NFC.
- Motorola Moto G. Motorola has confirmed to NFC World that its affordable Android smartphone, introduced in November 2013, does not have NFC.
- Apple’s iPhone, up to and including iPhone 5S. Like all of their predecessors, the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C do not have NFC. The iPhone 6, though, is a different story.
- Apple’s iPad. No NFC in any model so far.
- Many Japanese phones boast Osaifu Keitai (“mobile wallet”) support, but this system based on Sony’s Felica technology is not the same as NFC. Japan’s mobile network operators are, however, moving to NFC and phones started to appear on the Japanese market in 2012 that support both NFC and Osaifu Keitai. These phones are included in this list and tagged Osaifu Keitai.
- ZTE has confirmed to NFC World that the ZTE N880E, an Android 4.1 ‘Jelly Bean’ smartphone, does not have NFC.
- The budget BlackBerry 9220 does not have NFC.
- The Kyocera Echo doesn’t have NFC hardware, the company has confirmed to NFC World, despite the technology getting a mention for a while on an official spec page.
- The Samsung Galaxy S II only comes with NFC in some variants and territories. Most S IIs are not equipped with NFC hardware and availability varies by carrier and country, so buyers are advised to double check with their supplier before purchasing.
- Android 2.3+ phones. NFC requires special hardware in the handset, so although Android supports NFC from version 2.3 onwards, it does not follow that all phones running this and later versions of the Google operating system have NFC capabilities. Indeed, most don’t.
Can you help?
Are you working on a new NFC handset? Do you know of any devices that should be on this list? Let us know and we’ll update the list.