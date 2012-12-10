Does my phone have NFC?

NFC is at a stage where many new handsets have the necessary hardware built into them but the mobile networks are generally not ready to start marketing the technology hard.

This means that you won’t necessarily see NFC pushed as one of your handset’s key features on the display card in the phone shop, but it may still come equipped with the technology.

So, if you’re unsure if your handset is equipped for the NFC revolution, don’t worry — help is at hand!

How to check if your phone has NFC

Here’s NFC World’s list of the top ways to tell if your phone has NFC: