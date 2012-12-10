Thursday 27 April 2017 | RSS

 
    Does my phone have NFC?

    NFC is at a stage where many new handsets have the necessary hardware built into them but the mobile networks are generally not ready to start marketing the technology hard.

    This means that you won’t necessarily see NFC pushed as one of your handset’s key features on the display card in the phone shop, but it may still come equipped with the technology.

    So, if you’re unsure if your handset is equipped for the NFC revolution, don’t worry — help is at hand!

    How to check if your phone has NFC

    Here’s NFC World’s list of the top ways to tell if your phone has NFC:

    1. Got an iPhone earlier than the iPhone 6? You don’t have NFC.
    2. Check the NFC phones list. Look in our definitive list of NFC phones to see if your model is listed. However, this is not a guarantee that you have NFC because phone makers sometimes vary handset specifications for different countries and carriers. The Samsung Galaxy S II is an example of a device that comes with NFC in some territories but not in others.
    3. Check the manual. Look in your phone’s manual for references to NFC, near field communication or RFID.
    4. Look for a logo. Look on the device itself for any sort of mark indicating an NFC touchpoint. It will probably be on the back of the phone.
    5. Check your settings. Look in your phone’s settings menu for any mention of NFC. It may be listed in the part that deals with wireless or network set-up.
    6. Check your apps. Look in your list of apps for anything that mentions NFC.
      7. A typical NFC antenna

      GOT ONE OF THESE? NFC antennas are typically large and flat and attached to the battery or the battery cover. This one is from a Google Nexus S. Click to enlarge.

    7. Look for an antenna. Open the battery cover and check it for an NFC antenna — they often look like credit card sized spirals of flat wire.
    8. Check the battery too. Look for signs of an NFC antenna or any text that mentions NFC on the battery itself.
    9. Try it out! Unlock your phone and wave a contactless payment card or an NFC tag over it to see if anything happens.
    10. Try a tester app. Apps are available that can test if your handset is NFC capable. Near Field NFC Tester is one such app for Android devices.
    11. Got any add-ons? It’s also possible you may have an add-on NFC solution. The SIM+antenna is probably the most common way of adding NFC to an ordinary handset, and is easily recognisable because a thin plastic “flying antenna” is attached to the SIM card. Other solutions include NFC built into the SIM (this is not common), NFC in a microSD card, or NFC built into a phone case or sleeve, but in these circumstances you would probably know already that your phone has NFC.

    Do you have any other ways of telling if a device has NFC? Let us know in the comments below…

    Published 10 December 2012, 10:01 by Mike Clark

    Last updated on September 9th, 2014

    • Maxamed Xirsi

      You could download the nfc because my phone does not have this property my phone is samsung galaxy fame duos

    • you could check out an app and test it to see if you get any in-app errors when you try to turn it on maybe. im going to try that out right now. i have the samsung galaxy s2

      • Good idea! What happened when you tried?

        • actually, i was scrolling down to see what else google play had and there are a couple of nfc testers out now. i tried out a couple of them just to be sure and both said that i dont have it (as to my phone). others in the feedback said that it works and the app preview photos shows what it will look like if it says the device does have nfc.

          • Sorry to hear it’s not in your phone. Chances are good that your next one will have NFC, though 🙂

            I’ve added your tip to the list – thanks for sharing!

    • Gregor
    • Shamim Talukder

      I have timer 2 smart ring. jakcom smart ring app dose not work.
      your device isn’t compatible with this version. my phone is Oppo a33f
      ,android 5.1.1
      . please help me


     
     